Vince Gill is one of the most influential singers and songwriters in country music. The Grammy-winning artist took country radio by storm in the late '80s, but his music career kicked off a decade earlier as a member of the country-rock band Pure Prairie League.

Gill first turned heads in Nashville with his top 10 hits "Oklahoma Borderline" and "Cinderella." He became a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 1991 and scored his first No. 1 hit with 1992's "I Still Believe in You." The song was a glimpse of what was to come. Throughout the '90s, Gill scored a slew of country hits and took home 12 CMA awards.

Gill has continued to impress audiences over the 21st century with such albums as Let's Make Sure We Kiss Goodbye, Guitar Slinger, Next Big Thing, Bakersfield and Down to My Last Bad Habit.

From his collaborations with Dolly Parton, Patty Loveless, Reba McEntire, daughter Jenny Gill and wife Amy Grant to his work with the Time Jumpers and the Eagles, Gill has proven himself to be one of the most sought-after artists working today.

From an unreleased mid-90s gem to a bluegrass-tinged classic, here are the 15 best Vince Gill songs, ranked.

15. "Real Lady's Man"

Written by Gill and Carl Jackson, this ode to marital commitment from 1994's When Love Finds You was never released to radio, but it's a reminder of what Gill can do with a stone-cold country song.

14. "A Little More Love"

Gill tapped into his country-rock roots for this feel-good hit, which went to No. 2 in 1997.

13. "Liza Jane"

Written by Gill and Reed Nielsen, this breezy tribute to young love (and lust) is one of Gill's most irresistible songs. The song peaked at No. 7 in 1991.

12. "High Lonesome Sound"

The title track to Gill's seventh studio album High Lonesome Sound is an ode to finding comfort in bluegrass music. Fittingly, bluegrass superstar Alison Krauss lends vocals and fiddle to the track.

11. "Pretty Little Adriana"

Another track from High Lonesome Sound, the gorgeous "Pretty Little Adriana" showcases Gill's incredible vocals. The song hit the No. 2 spot on the country charts in 1997.

10. "My Kind of Woman/ My Kind of Man"

One of Gill's greatest talents is his ability to blend his voice with another artist flawlessly. For "My Kind of Woman/ My Kind of Man" Gill teamed up with frequent duet partner (and fellow great harmonizer) Patty Loveless for a dreamy country duet that harkens back to George and Tammy.

9. "Worlds Apart"

A standout from Gill's already-great High Lonesome Sound, "World's Apart," written by Gill and Bob DiPiero, follows a man struggling with crumbling relationships and human disconnect.

8. "Never Knew Lonely"

He's such an impressive vocalist and musician; it would be easy to overlook just what an incredible songwriter Vince Gill is. But doing so would be a disservice to the man who's written or co-written every one of his hits. "Never Knew Lonely," an early '90s tearjerker, is one of Gill's most striking songwriting efforts.

7. "Tryin' To Get Over You"

One of Gill's greatest heartbreakers, "Tryin' To Get Over You," from 1992's I Still Believe in You, reached No. 1 on the country chart in 1994.

6. "Don't Let Our Love Start Slippin' Away"

No one can cut a danceable country groove quite like Vince Gill. "Don't Let Our Love Start Slippin' Away" is one of Gill's most infectious tunes. The star-studded music video (featuring Pam Tillis, Little Jimmy Dickens and many more) just adds to the fun.

5. "One More Last Chance"

Written by Gill and Gary Nicholson, "One More Last Chance" pays tribute to one of Gill's musical heroes George Jones with the line "she might've took my car keys but she forgot about my old John Deere."

4. "I Still Believe in You"

"I Still Believe In You," written by Gill and John Barlow Jarvis, was Gill's first No. 1 hit. Tender and heartbreakingly honest, the song proved Gill was a force to be reckoned with.

3. "Whenever You Come Around"

Gill's 1994 single "Whenever You Come Around" is one of country music's most endearing nods to unrequited love. Backup vocals by Trisha Yearwood add to the magic.

2. "When I Call Your Name"

One of many collaborations with fellow country superstar Patty Loveless, "When I Call Your Name" is nothing short of country gold. This one will live on in smokey barroom jukeboxes for decades to come.

1. "Go Rest High on that Mountain"

Gill started writing "Go Rest High on That Mountain" after hearing about the death of country great Keith Whitley, but it took on an even more personal meaning for the singer after he lost his brother Bob. The singer teamed up with Patty Loveless and Ricky Skaggs to record the song for his sixth studio album When Love Finds You. For country fans, the song has become synonymous with loss and grief --and with good reason. The beautiful song deals with the pain of loss in a real way while still allowing room for comfort and healing.

Honorable mention songs: "Pocket Full of Gold," "If You Ever Have Forever in Mind," "Take Your Memory With You," "Look at Us," "What the Cowgirls Do," "No Future in the Past," "Everybody's Sweetheart," "Feels Like Love," "Victim of Life's Circumstances," "Which Bridge to Cross (Which Bridge to Burn)," "You and You Alone" and Reba McEntire duet "The Heart Won't Lie."



This post was originally published on October 24, 2018.