Growing up with a father who's country music royalty must have been quite the experience for George Jones's four children. Despite struggling with alcohol and addiction, Jones was a dedicated father. Out of four, he managed to have one Jones follow in the family footsteps.

Tamala Georgette Jones

Born in 1970, Georgette Jones is the only child of Jones and Tammy Wynette. Just like mom and dad, she pursued a career in country music, recording her first single with her dad when she was just a kid. Her performance of "Daddy Come Home" was even featured in an HBO special. Georgette wrote the song "You and Me and Time" for her dad, which she performed with him. The song was included on Jones' unreleased duets album, which was also the last album released before his death, Burn Your Playhouse Down.

In addition to performing as her mother's backup singer, she also has her own loyal fan base, many of which are in Ireland. A skilled songwriter, she's a member of the CMA and has even performed at the Grand Ole Opry. In 2008, she guest-starred as her mother on the TV series, Sordid Lives, starring Olivia Newton-John.

She's released five studio albums -- Strong Enough to Cry, Slightly Used Woman, Skin, Till I Can Make It On My Own, and This Is Christmas. Georgette records on the record label Heart of Texas Records.

In 2011, Georgette published a book about what life was like growing up with two country artists as parents, The Three of Us: Growing Up With Tammy and George. She had a falling out with her father, but they were brought back together by Jones's wife Nancy and had a good relationship when he passed away in 2013.

Bryan Jones

Bryan was one of two children to come from Jones' marriage to Shirley Ann Corley. While not much is known about Bryan, According to a 2013 interview with Beaumont Enterprise, he was working in Huntsville, Texas selling auto parts.

"I think he would be proud that people remembered him for the down-to-earth person that he was," Bryan told Beaumont Enterprise.

"George Jones was sent here to do country music and he knew it," Bryan said.

Jeffrey Jones

Jeffrey is the second son of Jones and Shirley Ann Corley. According to Beaumont Enterprise, Jeffrey lives in Vidor, Texas, where he owns a flooring company.

Susan Jones

Susan is the oldest Jones child and the only to come from his relationship with his first wife, Dorothy Bonvillion. Not much is known about Susan, but she married a man named Harmon Smith, and they have a daughter, Jennifer, and two grandchildren.