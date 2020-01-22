Watch Jesse Keith Whitley's Incredible Cover of 'Don't Close Your Eyes'

Keith Whitley's son is making sure his music lives on, years after his death.

In 1987, Whitley and wife Lorrie Morgan gave birth to what would be their only son. Jesse Keith Whitley has naturally inherited the singing talents of his parents. He regularly plays live shows, sometimes alongside his mother, and often includes some of his father's biggest hits in his set list.

It's easy to see and hear the resemblances to his father. Although he has a voice all his own, the power and emotion in his version of "Don't Close Your Eyes" perfectly echoes the original.

During a 2016 visit to the Grand Ole Opry stage, stormy conditions caused the power to go in and out. Whitley saw it as a special message from above. "It was Dad and my Grandpa George showing up, letting us know we were in the right place," he told fans.

Many country music lovers are still mourning the tragic loss of Keith Whitley. Still, it's encouraging to see his music still being played and appreciated by the next generation. If you want to learn more about Jesse Keith Whitley's solo music, visit his official Facebook page.

This article was originally published on July 28, 2016.