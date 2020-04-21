Charlie Daniels' Non-Profit Partners Help Military Veterans Impacted by COVID-19

Country Music Hall of Famer Charlie Daniels is once again standing up for service members and veterans of the United States Armed Forces. This time, he's teamed The Journey Home Project with another non-profit, Code of Vets, to aid troops impacted by the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Daniels chairs The Journey Home Project, a non-profit organization which connects donors with veterans' organization dedicated to "providing veterans with rehabilitation, reintegration and opportunities as they transition to civilian life."

One such organization is Code of Vets, which is currently raising funds to help veterans facing economic hardships or health concerns during the ongoing pandemic.

"We are operating under emergency conditions with this alarming spike of veterans in crisis," explains Code of Vets Founder Gretchen Smith, as quoted by Music Row. "Please donate to assist with basic needs like food, housing and utilities. Our veterans matter. Every dollar matters. It is on us to take care of our own."

Read More: Shenandoah Talk Deep South Predecessors Alabama, Lynyrd Skynyrd (Interview)

Daniels praises Code of Vets' ongoing efforts to aid veterans in uncertain times.

"Gretchen Smith and the folks at Code of Vets cover the guys below the radar, the ones with immediate needs and no place to turn, with a rapid deployment type response to veterans in desperate circumstances," says Daniels in a press release. "These are the same veterans who put their lives on the line to protect our freedom. Our nation is pretty distracted by the coronavirus pandemic we're all dealing with, but the need in the veterans world goes on, and the urgent need for funds is truly critical. I would ask you to join The Journey Home Project in supporting Code of Vets in providing for the needs of our most worthy citizens."

Other fruits of Daniels' generosity toward military veterans and active service members include the Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, which is less than 40 miles from Nashville.

Now Watch: Remembering John Prine Songs Through the Years

