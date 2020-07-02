Music

Flashback: Trace Adkins Shares Patriotic Video for 'Still a Soldier'

In March 2017, Trace Adkins continued his longstanding support of the U.S. Armed Forces with "Still a Soldier," a cut from his Something's Going On album. The song tells of a veteran living a relatively normal middle class life back home. Beneath his working man's exterior beats the heart of a solider, ready to return to the battlefield if duty calls. In all, songwriters Wade Kirby and Phil O'Donnell took country music's penchant for patriotic songs and turned it into a believable story about a man who could be anyone's neighbor or relative.

The "Still a Soldier' video's Dec. 2017 release reflected Adkins' values for a couple of reasons. One, the visual story told really brings the soldier in the song to life. It'll be hard to circle a cul-de-sac anytime soon without wondering if there's a veteran in the neighborhood living out the lyrics. In addition, Adkins reiterated his personal stance on standing for the National Anthem as that year's NFL season hit its home stretch.

This story was originally published on Dec 8, 2017.

"Still a Soldier" Lyrics

He's got a corner lot on Dogwood Drive

 A year old truck and a nine to five

 Comes home at night to a pretty wife

 With a baby due

 He'll sleep in on Saturday

 Cut the grass if it don't rain

 After church he'll watch the game

 And have a beer or two 

 

He'll stand up

 When he hears the anthem

 And that won't ever change 

 

He's still a soldier

 His blood runs red, white and blue

 He put away his gun and boots

 But he still believes

 The American Dream

 'Til his last breath he'll always be

 A soldier

 He's still a soldier 

 

He's on his couch for the news at ten

 He'll see those places that he's been

 And when a brother falls

 there's a part of him that does too

 And if they called and needed him back

 Oh, he'd be on that plane 

 

He's still a soldier

 His blood runs red, white and blue

 He put away his gun and boots

 But he still believes

 The American Dream

 'Til his last breath he'll always be

 A soldier 

 

He don't wake up anymore

 When he hears thunder

 Oh, but even if he lives

 To be a hundred

 He'll still be a soldier

 

He's still a soldier 

He's put away his gun and boots

 But he still believes

 The American Dream

 'Til his last breath he'll always be

 A soldier

 He's still a soldier

 He's still a soldier

