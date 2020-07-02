Flashback: Trace Adkins Shares Patriotic Video for 'Still a Soldier'

In March 2017, Trace Adkins continued his longstanding support of the U.S. Armed Forces with "Still a Soldier," a cut from his Something's Going On album. The song tells of a veteran living a relatively normal middle class life back home. Beneath his working man's exterior beats the heart of a solider, ready to return to the battlefield if duty calls. In all, songwriters Wade Kirby and Phil O'Donnell took country music's penchant for patriotic songs and turned it into a believable story about a man who could be anyone's neighbor or relative.
The "Still a Soldier' video's Dec. 2017 release reflected Adkins' values for a couple of reasons. One, the visual story told really brings the soldier in the song to life. It'll be hard to circle a cul-de-sac anytime soon without wondering if there's a veteran in the neighborhood living out the lyrics. In addition, Adkins reiterated his personal stance on standing for the National Anthem as that year's NFL season hit its home stretch.
This story was originally published on Dec 8, 2017.
"Still a Soldier" Lyrics
He's got a corner lot on Dogwood Drive
A year old truck and a nine to five
Comes home at night to a pretty wife
With a baby due
He'll sleep in on Saturday
Cut the grass if it don't rain
After church he'll watch the game
And have a beer or two
He'll stand up
When he hears the anthem
And that won't ever change
He's still a soldier
His blood runs red, white and blue
He put away his gun and boots
But he still believes
The American Dream
'Til his last breath he'll always be
A soldier
He's still a soldier
He's on his couch for the news at ten
He'll see those places that he's been
And when a brother falls
there's a part of him that does too
And if they called and needed him back
Oh, he'd be on that plane
He's still a soldier
His blood runs red, white and blue
He put away his gun and boots
But he still believes
The American Dream
'Til his last breath he'll always be
A soldier
He don't wake up anymore
When he hears thunder
Oh, but even if he lives
To be a hundred
He'll still be a soldier
He's still a soldier
He's put away his gun and boots
But he still believes
The American Dream
'Til his last breath he'll always be
A soldier
He's still a soldier
He's still a soldier