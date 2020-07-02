Flashback: Trace Adkins Shares Patriotic Video for 'Still a Soldier'

In March 2017, Trace Adkins continued his longstanding support of the U.S. Armed Forces with "Still a Soldier," a cut from his Something's Going On album. The song tells of a veteran living a relatively normal middle class life back home. Beneath his working man's exterior beats the heart of a solider, ready to return to the battlefield if duty calls. In all, songwriters Wade Kirby and Phil O'Donnell took country music's penchant for patriotic songs and turned it into a believable story about a man who could be anyone's neighbor or relative.

READ MORE: Here's How You Can Help Military Veterans in Need During the Holidays

The "Still a Soldier' video's Dec. 2017 release reflected Adkins' values for a couple of reasons. One, the visual story told really brings the soldier in the song to life. It'll be hard to circle a cul-de-sac anytime soon without wondering if there's a veteran in the neighborhood living out the lyrics. In addition, Adkins reiterated his personal stance on standing for the National Anthem as that year's NFL season hit its home stretch.

This story was originally published on Dec 8, 2017.

"Still a Soldier" Lyrics

He's got a corner lot on Dogwood Drive

A year old truck and a nine to five

Comes home at night to a pretty wife

With a baby due

He'll sleep in on Saturday

Cut the grass if it don't rain

After church he'll watch the game

And have a beer or two

He'll stand up

When he hears the anthem

And that won't ever change

He's still a soldier

His blood runs red, white and blue

He put away his gun and boots

But he still believes

The American Dream

'Til his last breath he'll always be

A soldier

He's still a soldier

He's on his couch for the news at ten

He'll see those places that he's been

And when a brother falls

there's a part of him that does too

And if they called and needed him back

Oh, he'd be on that plane

He's still a soldier

His blood runs red, white and blue

He put away his gun and boots

But he still believes

The American Dream

'Til his last breath he'll always be

A soldier

He don't wake up anymore

When he hears thunder

Oh, but even if he lives

To be a hundred

He'll still be a soldier

He's still a soldier

He's put away his gun and boots

But he still believes

The American Dream

'Til his last breath he'll always be

A soldier

He's still a soldier

He's still a soldier

Now Watch: 10 Things You Didn't Know About George Strait