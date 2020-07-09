Flags to Fly Half-Mast in Tennessee For Charlie Daniels' Funeral

Flags will fly half-mast in Tennessee on Friday, June 10: the same day one of the state's favorite adopted sons, Charlie Daniels, gets laid to rest in Murfreesboro, Tn.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced that flags will fly at half-mast from sunrise to sunset across the state to honor a Southern rock trendsetter and a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, Musicians Hall of Fame and the Grand Ole Opry.

Daniels passed away Monday Morning at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tn. after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke. His body was escorted that afternoon by Mt. Juliet Police officers to Sellars Funeral Home.

On Wednesday, Trace Adkins, Tracy Lawrence and Darryl Worley performed outside of the funeral home in honor of Daniels. Per the Tennesseean, that event included a 21-gun salute and a military flyover. Open visitation will be held tonight (July 9) at the funeral home, with the formal funeral service held Friday at the World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro.

In lieu of flowers, Daniels' family requests donations to The Journey Home Project, one of several charities for soldiers and their families long supported by Daniels.

"The family would like to dedicate a special thank you to the men and women of the United States Military, law enforcement and first responders, as well as the loyal and dedicated CDB (Charlie Daniels Band) fans around the world," an obituary on the Sellars website said.

Performers at Daniels' funeral will include Travis Tritt, Gretchen Wilson and Vince Gill.

Charles William Daniels was born in Wilmington, North Carolina on Oct. 28, 1936. Before finding mainstream success as the leader of The Charlie Daniels Band and the fiery fiddler behind "The Devil Went Down to Georgia," he worked as a touring musician and one of Nashville's top session players. In the latter role, he backed not just country music legends but also fellow pop culture icons Bob Dylan and Ringo Starr.

Daniels is survived by his wife Hazel and son Charlie Daniels Jr.

