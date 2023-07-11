It's back to work for Carson Daly at The Voice, but he's navigating a new frontier without his buddy Blake Shelton. The show host snapped a picture showing exactly how he's feeling about returning to work on set without his former co-worker. Shelton, of course, exited the show after last season.

In the photo, Daly gets his hair and makeup done and makes what can only be described as a face of ultimate misery. He reveals that he and Shelton used to get ready for the shows together. Although he's clearly having some big feelings about Shelton's departure, he puts on a brave face in the caption, convincing himself that he's okay.

"My first day ever shooting @nbcthevoice without @blakeshelton," Daly writes. "We had a ritual of getting hair & makeup together for 23 seasons. I think I'm handling it well. Everything's fine."

Fans in the comments commiserated with Daly, saying they will feel the same way once the show airs on NBC. One fan wrote, "Ugh. It'll never be ok," while another commented, "Believe me all the fans feel the same."

Prior to Shelton's departure, the country singer and Daly were the only two constants on the show since its premiere in April of 2011. Through those years, the two formed a solid friendship, and Daly even officiated Shelton's wedding to Gwen Stefani in July of 2021. In fact, Daly once told Today that Shelton has become "one of the closest people in my life."

Daly and Shelton's brotherly bond will surely continue off set, but for now, the host has a brand new coach to work with. Reba McEntire will take over the spot left by Shelton on the upcoming season of the show, and fans are eagerly waiting to see what she brings to the series. She will be joined by returning coaches Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan and John Legend.

The Voice Season 24 will premiere this fall.