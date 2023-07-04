Kelly Clarkson Reveals the Most Arrogant 'The Voice' Co-Star

During her June 2023 appearance on What Happens Live! With Andy Cohen, Kelly Clarkson handed out class superlatives to several former The Voice co-hosts.

For a segment called "Kelly's Voice of Reason," Cohen shared a graphic with Clarkson that showed the bobbing heads of nine alums of the singing competition series: Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, John Legend, Nick Jonas, Ariana Grande, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper. Each was a possible answer to a series of rapid-fire questions.

Things started off on a light note, with toughest to impress going to Shelton, Clarkson's comedic foil. Shelton also got biggest ego dishonors, which came across as yet another playful jab.

After a brief brainstorm, Clarkson named Grande the coach who gives the best hugs. Keys got selected as most intimidating, with Jonas tabbed the biggest softie and Legend crowned best dressed.

In another funny moment, Clarkson bobbed her head so she could choose herself as the most competitive.

"Why not?," she asked. "I don't have to win, but I'm going to try."

As for whom she'd call for advice, Clarkson would reach out to Shelton if she's got ranching questions or Chance the Rapper if she needed a nightlife destination.

During the same episode, Clarkson cleared the air on incessant rumors that she has some sort of beef with fellow American Idol winner Carrie Underwood.

"I think I know where you're going with this," Clarkson said. "People always pit us [against each other], and we don't even know each other well enough to be pitted against [each other]. Literally, we ran into each other a handful of times. There's no beef between us; there's nothing between us. We don't know each other."

READ MORE: Kelsea Ballerini Reacts to Being Hit in the Face By Object at Concert