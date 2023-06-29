Kelsea Ballerini Reacts to Being Hit in the Face By Object at Concert

Kelsea Ballerini got struck in the face by an object thrown from the crowd during a Wednesday (June 28) concert in Boise, Idaho. The incident at the Idaho Botanical Garden's Outlaw Field prompted Ballerini fan account Kelsea Central to address the potential consequences of such reckless actions.

"Guys. I know we all mean well. We all want to show Kelsea love the best way we know how and shower her with all the gifts," read a tweet that included video of the incident. "But throwing things on stage where artists are already so vulnerable is NOT the move. If you can't hand it to her, there are so many other options. Lord, give it to us! We will make sure it gets to her. But PLEASE don't put her in danger like this. Again, I know you all mean well, but this is becoming a safety issue. We love you guys. We do. But please make it stop."

To all the news outlets asking, YES you can repost. PLEASE repost and spread awareness before another artist gets hurt. This is happening way too often and needs to stop. https://t.co/fSnf47dCx9 — Kelsea Central ? fan account (@KelseaCentral) June 29, 2023

Ballerini addressed the incident from the stage after taking a short in-set break.

"Can we just talk about what happened?" she said. "All I care about is keeping everyone safe. If you ever don't feel safe, please let someone around you know. If anyone's pushing too much or you just have that gut feeling, just always flag it. Don't throw things, you know?"

There's no word on what was thrown at Ballerini, though some fans online speculated that it was a bracelet. There's also been no reports on whether the thrower was identified or detained.

Ballerini is on the third leg of her headlining Heartfirst Tour.

Such incidents aren't a new trend by any means. During a 1992 appearance in historic country music mecca Bristol, Tenn., quarters thrown by audience members left Travis Tritt bleeding from the face and unable to finish his set. The Miami Herald reported that the incident — inspired by the popularity of "Here's a Quarter (Call Someone Who Cares)" — left a scar above one eye.

