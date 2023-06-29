SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 02: Kelsea Ballerini performs during Alice 97.3's Alice in Winterland at SAP Center on December 02, 2022 in San Jose, California.
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
News

Kelsea Ballerini Reacts to Being Hit in the Face By Object at Concert

Kelsea Ballerini addressed the crowd afterwards about safety and accountability.

By |

Kelsea Ballerini got struck in the face by an object thrown from the crowd during a Wednesday (June 28) concert in Boise, Idaho. The incident at the Idaho Botanical Garden's Outlaw Field prompted Ballerini fan account Kelsea Central to address the potential consequences of such reckless actions.

"Guys. I know we all mean well. We all want to show Kelsea love the best way we know how and shower her with all the gifts," read a tweet that included video of the incident. "But throwing things on stage where artists are already so vulnerable is NOT the move. If you can't hand it to her, there are so many other options. Lord, give it to us! We will make sure it gets to her. But PLEASE don't put her in danger like this. Again, I know you all mean well, but this is becoming a safety issue. We love you guys. We do. But please make it stop."

Ballerini addressed the incident from the stage after taking a short in-set break.

"Can we just talk about what happened?" she said. "All I care about is keeping everyone safe. If you ever don't feel safe, please let someone around you know. If anyone's pushing too much or you just have that gut feeling, just always flag it. Don't throw things, you know?"

There's no word on what was thrown at Ballerini, though some fans online speculated that it was a bracelet. There's also been no reports on whether the thrower was identified or detained.

Ballerini is on the third leg of her headlining Heartfirst Tour.

Such incidents aren't a new trend by any means. During a 1992 appearance in historic country music mecca Bristol, Tenn., quarters thrown by audience members left Travis Tritt bleeding from the face and unable to finish his set. The Miami Herald reported that the incident — inspired by the popularity of "Here's a Quarter (Call Someone Who Cares)" — left a scar above one eye.

READ MORE: Patty Loveless Exhibit Headed to Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

FOXBOROUGH, MA - AUGUST 24: Kenny Chesney performs in concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on Aug. 24, 2018 and screengrab of the special moment from Chesney's Instagram

Music

Kenny Chesney Brought His Mom Onstage for Kelsea Ballerini Duet 'Half of My Hometown'

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 25: Kelsea Ballerini performs onstage during the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards at Ryman Auditorium on August 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. The ACM Awards airs on September 16, 2020 with some live and some prerecorded segments. (

News

The Show Goes On for Kelsea Ballerini Despite Sickness

Music

Morgan Evans Releases Five-Part Docuseries About Kelsea Ballerini Divorce Song, 'Over For You'

Wynonna Judd performs onstage at The Judds: "Love Is Alive" The Final Concert held at Murphy Center on November 3, 2022 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

News

Wynonna Shares Encouraging Health Update After Canceling NYE Show

 