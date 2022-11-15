'The Voice': Bryce Leatherwood Covers Travis Tritt in a Bid for the Top 13

The first live show of The Voice season 22 took place on Monday, Nov. 14 and Bryce Leatherwood of Team Blake Shelton delivered another performance showing off his country persona and strong voice. This time, Leatherwood opted for a cover of Travis Tritt's "I'm Gonna Be Somebody," and he had the crowd ready to sing along.

The performance was simple, letting Leatherwood's voice be the focal point, and he kicked off the song while standing behind his microphone and guitar in the center of circular stage. The Southern twang in Leatherwood's voice is undeniable, and he genuinely looked as if he was having fun, smiling as he sang the tune. Going into the chorus, Leatherwood kept the energy flowing as he sang the lyrics from the 1990 song about reaching for one's dreams no matter what. In the second chorus, Leatherwood took the song up a notch and showed off the higher range of his voice, and the crowd clearly approved of this move. The cowboy-hat clad singer exuded fun and energy through the end of the performance, and he was met by a standing ovation from Shelton.

Monday night saw performances from all 16 of the remaining contestants in the competition. Team Shelton has four of those contestants: Leatherwood, Brayden Lape, Rowan Grace and Bodie. Lape opted to go country yet again and sing a cover of Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan's "Buy Dirt," while Grace performed "Hopelessly Devoted to You" and Bodie sang Joji's "Glimpse of Us."

The other teams have some heavy competition as well. Coach Camila Cabello has four contestants left with Nashville-based singer-songwriter Morgan Myles along with Eric Who, Kate Kalvach and Devix. Team Gwen Stefani has Kique, Kevin Hawkins, Alyssa Witrado and Justin Aaron. Lastly, Team John Legend boasts Omar Jose Cardona, Kim Cruse, Sasha Hurtado and Parijita Bastola. Tuesday night's episode will reveal which 13 singers will move on to the next round after fan voting.

The Voice airs on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT.

