Kelly Clarkson fans are eagerly awaiting the release of her new album Chemistry on June 23, but those who are hoping for a major tour announcement in support of the album may be disappointed. Clarkson took to Instagram this week to confirm that she will not be launching a tour after the release of the album, and she has some pretty compelling reasons for why she won't be hitting the road.

Clarkson cut straight to the chase in the video, saying that the 10-show residency she has planned for this summer in Las Vegas are the only shows on her schedule.

"This is why I announced the 10 shows in Vegas," she says. "I was not being, like, 'Oh, it's a secret. We've really got this huge tour we're going to do right after.' It's not that situation."

She continued, saying that her responsibilities as host of the The Kelly Clarkson Show and her busy life as a mom preclude her from hitting the road on a big tour.

"I don't know if y'all have noticed, but I have like a nine-to-fiver," Clarkson says. "I have a job that's a lot of work and takes time. And I also have kids. They're in school, so I get really tied down to those things. We are trying to figure out what the possibilities are in certain parts of our calendar. . . But it's really these ten shows in Vegas."

The singer/talk show host also promises an "intimate" show in Vegas with a "rock and roll vibe."

Clarkson has already released several tracks from her upcoming new album, with the latest being "I Hate Love," featuring actor Steve Martin on banjo. She has also released "Favorite Kind of High," "Mine" and "Me." The album is set to include a total of 14 tracks, one of which is a collaboration with Sheila E.