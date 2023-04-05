Kelly Clarkson Teases Vulnerable Breakup Song 'Mine' From Post-Divorce Album 'Chemistry'

The long wait for new music from Kelly Clarkson is finally coming to an end. The singer/TV personality announced in late March that her new album is coming soon. She also teased that she'll be releasing tracks from the album "even sooner," and she gave the first taste of the project in a video shared to social media this week.

The clip finds Clarkson recording the song -- called "Mine" -- in the studio. Although she only shares a few a cappella lines of the tune, it's clear from the lyrics that the song covers the emotional subject of heartbreak.

"Someone's gonna show you how a heart can be used like you did mine," she sings.

In the caption, Clarkson reveals that the song will be released on April 14. It is set to be included on her forthcoming album, Chemistry, which she has teased will cover the "arc of a whole relationship." In a video announcement, Clarkson said she "wasn't sure" if she was even going to release the project, which has been in the works for three years. The inspiration for the "relationship" theme most likely stems from her high-profile divorce from ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

Advertisement

"It's called Chemistry because I was trying to find a word that really described the whole thing 'cause I didn't want everybody to think that I was just coming out with some just like, 'I'm angry. I'm sad,' just one or two emotions," Clarkson said. "This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship, and a whole relationship shouldn't be just brought down to one thing. So there's the good, the bad, the ugly thing kinda going on in it."

New music soon ???? pic.twitter.com/c9mPNchiE2 — Kelly Clarkson ???? (@kellyclarkson) March 26, 2023

Clarkson has yet to reveal an exact release date for the project. She also recently unveiled news that she will head to Las Vegas for a 10-date, summer residency running in July and August.