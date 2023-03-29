Kelly Clarkson Performs Classic Western Song 'Don't Fence Me In' With Jeff Goldblum and Band

Kelly Clarkson shared a special performance on a recent episode of her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. The singer/TV personality teamed up with actor Jeff Goldblum and his Jazz band The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra for a rendition of the classic American standard, "Don't Fence Me In." A recording of the tune featuring Clarkson appears on Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra's new EP, Plays Well With Others.

Clarkson delivered a flawless performance of the song, standing center stage while Goldblum played piano. The actor accompanied her for the slowed-down first verse, and The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra soon joined from behind Clarkson as the song picked up. The orchestra and Goldblum accompanied Clarkson throughout the tune, taking solo turns midway through the song to showcase the keys, saxophone and upright bass. The performance ended with Clarkson hitting a high note in the final chorus.

Although largely known for his acting roles in blockbusters like Jurassic Park, The Fly and many more, Goldblum is also a musician who began studying piano in his youth. He released his first album with Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra in November 2018. The album, dubbed The Capitol Studios Sessions, featured 14 tracks.

The group then released I Shouldn't Be Telling You This in November 2019 and their latest project, Plays Well With Others, came out on March 24 of this year. The EP features six tracks and includes additional collaborators Mattiel Brown, Rodrigo Amarante and Freda Payne.

Goldblum joined Clarkson for an interview segment on the show as well, and they chatted about the day Goldblum asked Clarkson to sing on the record. The actor was on the talk show set with the cast of Jurassic World when he popped the question.

"Don't Fence Me In" was written by Cole Porter, with lyrics by Porter and Robert Fletcher, in 1934. It has been covered by the likes of Roy Rogers, Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra and more.