Kelly Clarkson Shines in Star-Studded Tribute to Pink at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Kelly Clarkson, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo honored Pink at the iHeartRadio Awards on Monday night (March 27) to celebrate her receipt of the iHeart Icon Award. The performance served as a rousing tribute to the singer with tunes from throughout the decades.

Benetar, Giraldo and band began the performance with Pink's rock-infused, 2002 song, "Just Like a Pill," from her Missundaztood album. Benetar roved the stage as she sang the classic tune, and she met up with Giraldo throughout the performance, who provided lead electric guitar instrumentation. Backup singers helped round out the performance with additional vocals, and the fast moving spotlights on the stage added to the overall energy of the moment.

After Benetar's performance, Clarkson took to the stage to slow things down. She honored Pink with a rendition of "Just Give Me a Reason," a 2012 single that was originally a duet with Nate Ruess. Clarkson sang an incredibly poignant version of the tune, aided by violin instrumentation, and the emotion in her voice clearly shone through. Standing in front of a background that resembled a night sky with stars and wearing a black dress, Clarkson gave her all to the song. Pink joined from the audience halfway through the song, adding harmony to the chorus, and she met Clarkson onstage where the two singer finished out the song together.

Advertisement

Clarkson then exited the stage and Pink took to a solo moment to sing one final song: her 2017 single "What About Us" from her Beautiful Trauma album. The electric performance only picked up momentum as it went on, and by the end, backup dancers appeared behind her in an impressive display. The song ended with one final note as the dancers came to the front of the stage to pose with Pink.

Pink was later presented with the Icon award by Clarkson, giving an inspiring acceptance speech about vulnerability and also thanking her two children, Willow and Jameson.

"Vulnerability means the ability to be wounded. I have decided to make vulnerability my life's work, and for those of you that have joined me on this adventure, I thank you from the bottom of my heart," she said. "I'm grateful to be alive. I'm grateful I get to do this with my one precious life. Most of all, Willow and Jameson, I'm grateful to be your mama."