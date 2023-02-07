Kelly Clarkson Duets With Pink on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

Kelly Clarkson and pop star Pink gave viewers of The Kelly Clarkson Show the ultimate team-up when they performed together on a recent episode of the talk show. Together, the pair gave fans a sonic smorgasbord with performances of several of Pink's hits, including "What About Us," "Who Knew" and her "most humble love song," "Please Don't Leave Me."

Pink, whose real name is Alecia Moore, joined Clarkson for "songs and stories," as the episode title implied. Pink also dished on her upcoming ninth album, Trustfall, as well as performances she's done with artists such as Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar and Gwen Stefani. The star kicked things off with a soulful rendition of "Who Knew" and offered a look into the story behind its inception.

"It's about things that happened when you were a teenager?" Clarkson asked about the 2006 hit.

"It is. I lost several friends, unfortunately, to an overdose, and the second one was very very very very close to me, and I loved him very much," Pink told Clarkson about the song.

"But the thing I love about this song now is that I never get tired of performing it, and it's taken on so many different meanings over the years. It was about my grandmother at one point, my dog at one point. I've always lost people, so it's always fresh in my heart."

Pink also spoke on another song while chatting with Clarkson, specifically "Please Don't Leave Me."

"This song is a little different and outside of my wheelhouse, because I'm not telling him to leave," Pink said of the emotional ballad.

The pair discussed Pink's vulnerability and emotional state behind the song, as well as her relationship with spouse Carey Hart as well as their complicated love story.

Following that, the pair broke out into Pink's "What About Us" after the star explained her thoughts on making a difference in the world.

"One person can change a lot. I think if we all had the chance to experience each other more, it would be a lot different."

The pair sounded natural together throughout all three acoustic versions of the songs. Fans were quickly begging for a duet album. Pink and Clarkson have performed together in the past, and Clarkson has even sung some of Pink's songs as part of her Kellyoke segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Perhaps there's more on the horizon -- fans would certainly love to hear more of the two together.