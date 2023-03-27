Kelly Clarkson Announces 10-Date Summer Residency in Las Vegas

Chemistry isn't just the title of Kelly Clarkson's next studio album: a project she's lately been dropping hints about. It's also the name of her 10-date Las Vegas residency which begins in late July and, presumably, will coincide with the album's rollout. It'll be hosted at Bakkt Theater, which was previously called Zappos Theater.

Between her personal life and television obligations, Clarkson hasn't toured since 2019. A 2020 Invincible residency was slated for at the same venue but cancelled due to the lockdown.

"It's been years for me [since I've been able to] sing more than two minutes on TV," Clarkson sold Billboard as part of the residency announcement. "It's nice to be doing a full show. I worked really hard on this record and it took me a while to figure out if I was actually going to put it out. Once I decided, I wanted to sing this live and to feel that energy from the crowd. I didn't want to do a tour. I have a lot of jobs and also I obviously want to spend some time with my kids this summer so I agreed to do 10 shows."

Clarkson has teased performances that won't stray from the fan-friendly spirit of her daytime talk show.

Advertisement

"We're calling it an intimate night and I don't want to give it away. There will be different elements every night and every show is not going to be the same," she told Billboard. "We will have the audience participate and I will talk to the audience because now I'm on a talk show and I'm used to engaging. It's going to be a different kind of show than what people are used to in Vegas."

The timing of the 10 shows considers Clarkson's two children: daughter River Rose, 8, and son Remington "Remy" Alexander, 6.

"I chose the time for the shows when my kids are with my ex," she told Billboard. "I do this when I don't have them so it makes it easier for me as an artist to really just engage with the audience and only have that on my plate. And then also, it's nice because, you know, they're getting one-on-one time with their dad."

Chemistry Residency Dates

July: 28, 29

Aug.: 2, 4, 5, 9, 11, 12, 18, 19