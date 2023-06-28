Joe Scarnici/Getty Images Renee Dominguez/FilmMagic
Kelly Clarkson Shakes Off Rumors of Carrie Underwood Feud: 'There's No Beef'

"People always pit us [against each other]," Clarkson said of fellow "Idol" winner Carrie Underwood.

Kelly Clarkson appeared on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to chat about her new album Chemistry and answer a few fan questions. One fan joined Clarkson and Cohen via video call and mentioned how people seem to pit Clarkson and Carrie Underwood against one another. Before the fan could finish the question, Clarkson cleared the air about any feud between herself and her fellow singer and American Idol winner.

"I think I know where you're going with this," she said. "People always pit us [against each other], and we don't even know each other well enough to be pitted against [each other]. Literally, we ran into each other a handful of times. There's no beef between us; there's nothing between us. We don't know each other."

Cohen then asked the fan if she'd like to finish her question, after which she asked Clarkson her favorite part about having Underwood as a guest on her talk show. Clarkson, a little embarrassed from jumping the gun, then walked over to the on-set bar to shake off the awkwardness.

Returning to her seat across from Cohen, Clarkson admitted, "Look, everyone always asks me the 'pitted against each other question.'" She added that the public never seems to give the same treatment to males who are in the same industry.

The singer then said it was "awesome" to have Underwood on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The two chatted on the show via Zoom in December 2020, and Clarkson hopes to have her on again.

"I'd love to have her there in person," Clarkson adds. "It was during COVID, so it was over Zoom, which is fine. But it'd be cool, the two of us."

Although Clarkson and Underwood don't know each other well in person, they both launched their careers on American Idol. Clarkson took home the trophy on season 1 in 2002, and Underwood won season 4 in 2005.

