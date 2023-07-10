Blake Shelton didn't call America "God's Country" for nothing. The country singer/proud Oklahoma farmer took to social media the week of Independence Day to share the fruits of his labor on the farm: a healthy corn cob in his hand with a bin of plenty more ready for eating. In keeping with the old saying, "Knee-high by the Fourth of July," Shelton celebrated the fact that his corn was ready just in time for America's birthday, and he followed up his message with praise for his country.

According to Gwen Stefani's Instagram page, Shelton took a break from his usual farming activities to celebrate the Fourth of July in patriotic fashion. A video posted by the pop singer shows herself and Shelton in a tropical location with friends where they did some beer tasting in the pool. In the clip, Stefani shares her surprise that Shelton drank his whole glass of beer when it was supposed to be sample. The video also shows some fun Fourth of July decorations, set to Shelton's song "The More I Drink."

A later post by Shelton shows the couple out on the water for the holiday. They smile for a selfie on a boat while the singer wishes his followers a happy holiday.

Shelton has had plenty of time on his Oklahoma farm recently. In early June, he shared a snap of himself on his tractor working on his bean crop. He also shared a recent video of himself singing a different version of Stefani's new song "True Babe" while he cuts up a tree on his property.