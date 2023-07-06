Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Celebrate July 4th With Hilarious Beer Tasting

Stefani shared the couple's outing in a clip set to Shelton's "The More I Drink."

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani definitely know how to have fun. For the 4th of July, the couple, who recently celebrated their 2nd wedding anniversary, spent the day taking part in a beer tasting. Stefani shared clips of their outing on Instagram

"I don't even like beer, but we're doing it," Stefani says in a clip set to Shelton's "The More I Drink."

In the video, the couple can be seen rating various beers on a 1-10 scale. Shelton didn't seem to be a huge fan of all the beverages ("It tastes like if you mowed grass and put it in beer," he quips), but that didn't stop him from enjoying more than a few swigs.

"You just drank that entire thing? This is a tasting," Stefani says to her husband, to which he replies "That's how much it takes to taste."

Whether or not all the beers were winners, the couple clearly had a great day.

On July 3, the couple commemorated their second anniversary, with Shelton sharing a sweet message to his bride.

"Happy anniversary @gwenstefani!!!!" Shelton wrote. "Every day has been the best day since I met you."

Stefani shared a short slideshow featuring photos from their wedding and their life together set to her new song, "True Babe," her first solo single in two years.

Stefani recently revealed that her relationship with Shelton has inspired her to write love songs again.

"One thing in my life that is not like a money thing that makes my life rich, very, very rich, is obviously the most important thing, love," Stefani told Glamour UK. "And I know that sounds cliche, but I spent my whole life trying to find true love and I have it right now and it's just been the most incredible thing. And I spent most of my life writing about heartache and now I'm writing about my love. It's an amazing thing."