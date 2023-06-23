'The Voice' Host Carson Daly's 3 Daughters Surprise Him on Air With Birthday Cake for His 50th Birthday

Three-year-old Goldie Daly lived her best life during her dad's 50th birthday party.

NBC's Today made sure on Thursday (June 22) that everyone got invited to Carson Daly's 50th birthday party.

Daly got star treatment from not just Today's hosts and fellow guest Kelly Clarkson but his family. His spouse Siri Daly cooked The Voice host his favorite meal, and the couple's three youngest children rolled out a birthday cake.

"It's time to raise a glass. If you know anything about Carson Daly, it is that he is a family man, so we have got Etta, London and Goldie," Today's Savannah Guthrie said.

The highlight, though, was 3-year-old Goldie enjoying a chocolate ice cream cone while being held by her dad. Clarkson thought this was hilarious, declaring that Goldie was "killing it" and "living her best life" by taking full advantage of the opportunity to eat sweets for breakfast.

Daly thanked everyone on set after they sang "Happy Birthday."

"I love my work family, I love my family family, I appreciate it," he said.

Daly joked that his oldest child, 14-year-old Jackson, was at home asleep because "he's a teenager now."

Jackson isn't camera shy, considering he's followed his father's footsteps by interviewing celebrities for NBC Nightly News: Kids Edition.

"I've learned a lot," Jackson told People. "I learned that you always have to be prepared and just act like you're having a conversation. [Celebrities] are just regular people... Don't overthink it."

Daly also co-stars on the USA Network's celebrity game show Barmageddon alongside close friend Blake Shelton. Barmageddon was recently renewed for a second season. The series is filmed at the downtown Nashville location of Shelton's chain of Ole Red bars.

"New games. More celebs. More drinks. More talking smack," Daly proclaimed in an Instagram video shared by the show. "More Barmageddon."