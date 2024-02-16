TV's preeminent cop family, the Reagans, are going out with one last fight. "Blue Bloods" Season 14, currently airing on CBS, will mark the end of the Tom Selleck-led drama. But the series will live on as one of the best and longest-running police procedurals in broadcast history. So whether you're planning a rewatch or diving in for the first time, we've rounded up every season of "Blue Bloods" and ranked them from worst to best.

The below list shines a police-grade spotlight on the highest highs and lowest lows of "Blue Bloods" since its 2010 debut. Donnie Wahlberg's various tragedies and triumphs as Danny Reagan are beat only by Tom Selleck's magnetism as the tough-as-nails patriarch Frank Reagan, who lords over his progeny at the dinner table and in the field. (Remember when Frank put his son on house arrest? The man honors the badge, always.)

Even when "Blue Bloods" isn't worth the fine china on the Reagan family table, it's still pretty good. A mixed-bag thirteenth season stuck the landing when Jennifer Esposito returned as the fan-favorite character, Jackie. So, strap in, take it slow in ice and snow, etc. Here's all 13 completed seasons of "Blue Bloods," ranked from worst to best.