Blake Shelton Once Flew a Goat to Jennifer Hudson for Christmas

During a December interview on the Jennifer Hudson Show, Blake Shelton and the series' namesake reminisced about a Christmas memory revolving around an unlikely pet. When Shelton and Hudson were coaches on The Voice during its 13th and 15th seasons, their families became close behind the scenes. That's how Shelton learned that Hudson's son, David Daniel Otunga Jr., was interested in acquiring a goat.

"It was this time of year, it was the fall season," Shelton explained. "I think at some point I asked you, I said, 'I really would like to get him a goat for Christmas.' And so, [I] got him a pygmy goat."

Getting the gift to its recipient posed a challenge for Shelton after The Voice wrapped up its season.

"I wasn't gonna see y'all, so I had to, like, get an airplane to fly this freaking goat from Oklahoma to Chicago," Shelton said. "I mean, this goat had, like, a first-class ride."

Hudson added that the goat, lovingly named Prancer, made for "one of the most memorable Christmases for my kid, ever."

Hudson shares her now 13-year-old son with ex-fiancee and former pro wrestler David Otunga.

It's among the many memories Shelton's created with current and past The Voice coaches. During an early December interview for the radio show Country Countdown USA with Lon Helton, American Idol judge Luke Bryan opened up about Shelton's October announcement that he'll be leaving The Voice after its 23rd season.

Shelton broke new ground in the states for country artists on primetime reality shows through a role he's held since April 2012. The Australian version of The Voice premiered 11 days before its American equivalent and starred Keith Urban as a coach

"We've talked about our careers in those roles," Bryan told Helton. "Blake was a big reason why I decided to do American Idol. Him stepping down from The Voice, I know he's ready, he's ready to move to the next chapter. It's gotta be a good feeling. I wish him nothing but the best, and I thank him for paving the way for there to be a voice of country music on TV like that."