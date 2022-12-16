Luke Bryan Says Blake Shelton Paved the Way for a 'Voice of Country Music on TV'

During an early December interview for the radio show Country Countdown USA with Lon Helton, American Idol judge Luke Bryan opened up about fellow country superstar Blake Shelton's October announcement that he'll be leaving The Voice after its 23rd season.

Shelton broke new ground in the states for country artists on primetime reality shows through a role he's held since April 2012. The Australian version of The Voice premiered 11 days before its American equivalent and starred Keith Urban as a coach

"We've talked about our careers in those roles," Bryan told Helton. "Blake was a big reason why I decided to do American Idol. Him stepping down from The Voice, I know he's ready, he's ready to move to the next chapter. It's gotta be a good feeling. I wish him nothing but the best, and I thank him for paving the way for there to be a voice of country music on TV like that."

Bryan followed the leads of Shelton -- his co-host of the 2015 ACM Awards -- and former Idol judge Urban by joining American Idol in 2017.

In the same interview, Bryan reviewed the job performance of his 2022 CMA Awards co-host, Peyton Manning.

"I think Peyton's best joke was the 'plead the 5th' joke. I won't plead the 5th, but I'll drink a fifth," Bryan shared. "I had a good one about Peyton where we couldn't find a hat big enough for your head. Peyton had fun, he was excited to be in the room."

Bryan also exalted CMA Single of the Year winner Cody Johnson as country music's newest superstar.

"I think I just high-fived him and told him 'great job.' He was super-pumped," Bryan said. "Watching him interact with his crew, his producer, their intensity was so inspiring and fun, and that's what the night's all about...showcasing the next generation."

