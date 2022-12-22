The Academy of Country Music (ACM) provided a little inspiration for those final pre-Christmas trips to the grocery store by sharing several recording acts' favorite recipes on Instagram. Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood and Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman's go-to baked goods got spotlighted, as did Christmas spirits --in the alcohol sense-- from Kelly Clarkson.

Clarkson's simple recipe for mulled wine requires only a bottle of red wine, six whole cloves, five whole cinnamon sticks, three star anise, a quarter cup of honey, a half cup of brandy and an orange sliced into rounds for garnish. Put it all in a pot and bring it to a simmer before reducing the heat to medium low for 10 minutes.

Mulled wine is sometimes called spiced wine. It's typically an alcoholic drink that's frequently made with red wine and various mulling spices. Many recipes incorporate raisins. It can be served hot or warm and is traditionally drank during the winter months. It's regularly found at Christmas markets in Germany and other European countries. In Poland, it's often Vodka spiked. In whatever form, think of it as holiday party punch for adults.

Clarkson is always one with the yuletide this time of year. In 2021, NBC aired Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around. This year, she's continued her tradition of holiday-themed Kellyoke performances on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

ACM also shared Swift's chai sugar cookies, Underwood and Ivey Childers' pumpkin caramel french toast and Schlapman's Schlap happy bars. A longtime Underwood friend, Childers owns Nashville's Ivey Cake Store and founded Southbound Tequila.

