Keith Urban and Wife Nicole Kidman Visit Children's Hospital in Nashville

It's impossible not to love Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman. As wonderful as they are in their respective careers of Hollywood and the world of country music, they are an unbeatable pair together. In addition to their many professional accomplishments, the two stars are well known for taking the time to give back to their communities by supporting various charities and even engaging with special fans at hospitals.

On Aug. 17, Urban and Kidman paid a visit to the Vanderbilt Children's Hospital, spending time at their onsite Seacrest Studios. Founded by entertainment personality Ryan Seacrest, the Ryan Seacrest Foundation has partnered with children's hospitals around the country since 2010. According to their website, the studio's goal is to create a special place for the patients and give them the chance to express themselves creatively. It's a really genius idea and a wonderful place for celebrities to come in person to engage with the patients.

"Seacrest Studio at Children's Hospital gives children and teens the opportunity to express their creative side through radio, television and new media. Children can sing along with special musical guests, get behind the mic for radio interviews or try their hand at producing a television program. Every child in the hospital can laugh, learn and share in the fun through the hospital's broadcast network."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Childrens Hospital @Vanderbilt (@vumcchildren)

Advertisement

On their Instagram, Vanderbilt Children's shared a video of Urban and Kidman's visit to the studios. It looks like the two superstars engaged with their patients through a Q&A, games, and even by passing out autographs they signed onsite. Of course, Urban brought his guitar with him as well so he could give a special performance.

"We were so fortunate to have @keithurban and @nicolekidman visit us yesterday in Seacrest Studios," a note on the hospital's Instagram states. "Thank you both for all the special moments with our patients and for brightening the day for all of us!"

Related Videos