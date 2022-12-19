Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Surprise 'The Voice' Alum Jay Allen at Oklahoma Concert

Two special guests attended recent The Voice contestant Jay Allen's Dec. 17 gig at the Ole Red location in Tishomingo, Okla. Hometown hero Blake Shelton stopped by, as did Team Gwen coach Gwen Stefani. Allen commemorated the occasion by sharing photos on social media taken with his biggest fans.

"Dang... Blake and Gwen surprised me last night and showed up for my last show of the year at his hometown [Ole Red]...," Allen wrote on Instagram. "Icing on the cake, it was sold out and my new in-laws were side stage with all of our Oklahoma family & friends. You can't plan moments like this..."

Both coached Allen during The Voice's 22nd season. Shelton used his steal to sway Allen away from his initial spot on the Team Gwen roster.

"It's very rare to go up against your wife in a competition, but I am the country guy on this show," Shelton said during the Oct. 17 broadcast. "The bad news is, we may have to go through some marriage counseling."

Allen used his national television platform to increase awareness for Alzheimer's disease in honor of his late mother, Sherry Lynn Rich. His run began with a live audition performance of Cody Johnson's inspirational No. 1 "'Til You Can't."

The Iowa-born country artist helped raise around $50 million with an original song about his mother, "Blank Stare." Allen's most personal song to date got a popularity boost after a performance of it on The Voice left Stefani in tears.

As for those in-laws, Allen is married to fellow singer-songwriter Kylie Morgan. The couple briefly stepped away from their busy writing, recording and touring schedules for a Nov. 27 wedding in Fort Myers, Fla. Per an Instagram post by Morgan, they weren't legally married after the ceremony because they'd forgotten to get their license.

