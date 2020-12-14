I don't know about you, but if I had to compare my family to the Dutton family, I'd say I was the Beth Dutton of the family. Don't mess with me! She's something else, but you have to love her. This Christmas, show up to dinner in this Beth Dutton Santa hat to let your family know you're in a Beth Dutton state of mind.
Ditch your old Santa hat for this Beth Dutton one. It's too cute, and we know Kelly Reilly, Kevin Costner, Cole Hauser, and Wes Bentley would love it. Kelly Reilly is fantastic, and we can't think of a better actress than her to bring the feisty character to life.
Beth Dutton State of Mind Funny Yellowstone Ranch Pleuche Christmas Hat Traditional Red White Party Hat for Christmas New Year Festive Holiday Party Supplies
Beth Dutton was a popular Halloween costume this year! If you missed out on Halloween, this is your chance to show your 'Beth Dutton side' for the holidays. Especially if you are not the cousin to tick off at Christmas dinner!
The Paramount Network TV show has been a major hit. Yellowstone fans can't wait for the series to return. Thankfully, Paramount is blessing us with a Yellowstone marathon. We miss Kayce Dutton, John Dutton, and Rip Wheeler! (Ladies, I think we could use a Luke Grimes, Kevin Costner, and Cole Hauser fix.)
Yellowstone Must-Haves
1. Don't Make Me Go All Beth Dutton On You Bella Canvas 3001 Tee
Check out this T-shirt that says, "Don't make me go all Beth Dutton on you." You can also find it in a hoodie style.
2. rather be Yellowstone Unisex Baseball Cap Adjustable Comfortable Cap Vitage Hat
This Yellowstone Dutton Ranch hat is the perfect cap to wear year-round. It'll come in handy for messy hair days.
3. You are The Trailer Park I Am The Tornado Beth Dutton TV Show T Shirts Women's V Neck Vintage Country Graphic Tee Tops
The TV series has also inspired tees with famous Beth Dutton sayings.
4. Reusable Sorta Sweet Sorta Beth-Dutton Breathable Multi Usage Masks Face Mouth Cover for Unisex
Totally relatable.
This post was originally published on November 10, 2020.