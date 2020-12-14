I don't know about you, but if I had to compare my family to the Dutton family, I'd say I was the Beth Dutton of the family. Don't mess with me! She's something else, but you have to love her. This Christmas, show up to dinner in this Beth Dutton Santa hat to let your family know you're in a Beth Dutton state of mind.

Ditch your old Santa hat for this Beth Dutton one. It's too cute, and we know Kelly Reilly, Kevin Costner, Cole Hauser, and Wes Bentley would love it. Kelly Reilly is fantastic, and we can't think of a better actress than her to bring the feisty character to life.

Beth Dutton was a popular Halloween costume this year! If you missed out on Halloween, this is your chance to show your 'Beth Dutton side' for the holidays. Especially if you are not the cousin to tick off at Christmas dinner!

The Paramount Network TV show has been a major hit. Yellowstone fans can't wait for the series to return. Thankfully, Paramount is blessing us with a Yellowstone marathon. We miss Kayce Dutton, John Dutton, and Rip Wheeler! (Ladies, I think we could use a Luke Grimes, Kevin Costner, and Cole Hauser fix.)

Yellowstone Must-Haves