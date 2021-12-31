Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Every Yellowstone fan is going to see this car decal and laugh their bottoms off. This $4 Beth Dutton sticker is too funny! Every lady who identifies with Beth Dutton needs this sticker. Whether they use it for their car window, laptop case, or tumbler, the funny sticker will be a great addition to any belonging they like showing off.

The TV series has inspired so much merch! Wrangler partnered up with the Paramount Network for Yellowstone Dutton Ranch apparel. Find the bestsellers in stock here.

Best Beth Dutton Decals

If you haven't watched the Yellowstone TV show yet, you ought to. Beth Dutton's quotes are absolutely witty. Of course, her humor and attitude won't be everyone's cup of tea, but do you think Beth would care? Like this Yellowstone decal says, "In a world full of princesses, be a Beth Dutton."

This high-quality Yellowstone sticker is perfect for anyone who is always ready to go Beth Dutton on someone. This American-made vinyl decal is suitable for indoor or outdoor use. Use it as a car sticker, on computers, and more.

It'll ship in just a few business days with the fastest delivery option.

Grab this Beth Dutton Yellowstone sticker for $3.

"Don't test the Beth Dutton in me." Love it. When you're sorta sweet sorta Beth Dutton, you'll understand. Grab this sticker for $3 as well. Place it on flat surfaces (windows, laptop cases, phone cases, and more).

For more Yellowstone gear, check out these T-shirts, Rip Wheeler gifts, and more.

