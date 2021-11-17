Dress Like a Dutton With Wrangler's New 'Yellowstone' Collection

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

If you've ever wanted to dress just like Rip Wheeler or Kayce Dutton, now's your chance. The iconic clothing brand Wrangler has partnered with ViacomCBS Consumer Products for an official licensed Wrangler x Yellowstone Collection, inspired by the hit Paramount western series Yellowstone.

"Wrangler has long been a western heritage icon and the Wrangler x Yellowstone Collection provides fans with the perfect fashion pieces to channel their inner cowboy," Holly Wheeler, vice president of global brand marketing at Wrangler, tells Wide Open Country. "As we head in 2022, we're excited to continue to reach new audiences and celebrate 75 years of delivering authentic western styles."

The collection includes denim and twill work shirts featuring the Dutton's "Y" brand. They're perfect for a day at the ranch.

Fans of the show know that the Wrangler brand is frequently seen on the series' beloved characters. Business Wire reports that Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) is often seen wearing the Retro® Skinny Jean with "W" stitching.

"Both Wrangler and Yellowstone are interwoven with the lore and legend of the West,"Jose Castro, senior vice president, licensing collaborations & specialty retail, ViacomCBS Consumer Products, said in a statement. "We're thrilled to work together to bring this collection to fans so they can express the spirit of the American West through these styles."

The collection is available today. Prices range from $27.99 to $79.99. View the full collection here.

