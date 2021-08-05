These 42 'Yellowstone' Quotes Will Get You In The Mood For Season 4

It's no secret that I personally think Yellowstone is one of the best TV shows on the air right now. The iconic cast has made it easy to get sucked right into the world of the Dutton family and all of the happenings on Yellowstone Ranch. It's been a hard wait this year, but Yellowstone season 4 is finally around the corner this fall!

In anticipation of the upcoming season, I've rounded up some of the best Yellowstone quotes from all of the show's main characters. While Beth (Kelly Reilly), Rip (Cole Hauser), and John (Kevin Costner) have some of the best lines, I've also included some good ones from Jamie (Wes Bentley), Kayce (Luke Grimes), Monica (Kelsey Asbille), and some of the Bunkhouse Boys. You'll feel transported right to Montana reliving some of these moments from the popular show!

The Best John Dutton Quotes

"Your grandfather used to say you can't fix a broken wagon wheel, but you can use the parts to make a new one."

"Learn to be meaner than evil and still love your family and enjoy a sunrise."

"Well, if you're marrying Beth, you've already proved you're not scared of anything."

"All the angels are gone, son. There's only devils left."

"Someday your son's gonna test you. He's gonna force you to make a decision that not only determines his future but your place in it."

"The whole world's a test, son. Don't let them ever trick you into thinking differently."

The Best Beth Dutton Quotes

"I believe in lovin' with your whole soul and destroying anything that wants to kill what you love. That's it. That's all there is."

"Well, that's what it means. It means that you have me, that I'm yours. It means come live your life with me. The only thing I ask is that you outlive me so I never live another day without you."

"I made two bad decisions in my life based on fear, and they cost me everything."

"You can't unmake family Jamie, but you can take their gold card."

"You are the trailer park; I am the tornado."

"No one wants to merge with you. You have a three-to-one debt ratio. It'd be easier to sell VCRs."

The Best Rip Wheeler Quotes

?"There's sharks and minnows in this world, Jimmy, and if you don't know which one you are, then you ain't a shark."

"I see things in people, and I feel like if I can touch it, even if the rest of the person is rotten, I can take that good thing and make it part of me."

"'I'm sorry' are two words you never have to say to me."

"You know, when you boil life down, it's funny just how little you need, isn't it?"

"There ain't no such thing as luck, but I sure believe in stupid cause' you prove it every f--kin' day!"

"I look at every day with you as a gift."

The Best Jamie Dutton Quotes

"A man who puts a hand on a member of my family never puts a hand on anything else."

"If hating me keeps you from hating yourself, I'll be that for you, Beth. That's what family's for."

"Cancer doesn't have much foresight, so it kills its hosts, which kills it. Cancer is suicide from the inside out. That's what you are, Beth."

"All I have ever tried to do is protect this family, most of the time from itself. You, more than anyone, should understand that."

"I need you to forget how we feel about each other and remember one thing - we're family."

"I should have said no. That's what I should have done. Because then you couldn't blame me for doing exactly what you asked me to do!"

The Best Kayce Dutton Quotes

"Soldiers don't tell war stories anymore, dad, because wars these days, it's just about trying to live through them."

"God sure finds interesting ways to put people out of business."

"If I'm going to lose you, it's going to be about what I did, not because I lied to you."

"The only thing I've got left is to make a future for my son. This is the only thing I've got to give him."

"You're a 38-year-old bachelor living in your father's house, working 100-hour weeks for a nibble of his approval. Is that the dream, Lee? Because it sure as sh*t ain't mine."

"Yeah, well, the list of things I don't want to do is endless. You telling me what to do is one of them... If I'd have known there were sides, I wouldn't have been there at all."

The Best Monica Dutton Quotes

"Kayce, I go where you go!"

"When the misery is bad enough, tomorrow is rarely factored into decisions."

"I can't think of a better medicine than the stars for a ceiling."

"Baby, nothing's easy with you, and I've given up everything I've got."

"Don't stop lovin' me to go kill something."

"Can you tell me the definition of power, Trent? Hmm? It's the ability to direct or influence another's behavior or course of events. That's what I have."

The Best Bunkhouse Boys Quotes

"You ever have a girl look at you and your whole world just stops?" - Jimmy

?"We're with the Yellowstone. Nobody's gonna mess with us." - Jimmy

"You know, you did something that no one does, Rip. You've outlived your past." - Lloyd

"You're either born a willow or born an oak. That's all there is to it." - Lloyd

"Mister, I don't know you, but if you're wearin' that brand, you must be a bad man." - Walker

"Karma comes in all shapes and sizes. Guess it's me today." - Walker

