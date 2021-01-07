Beth Dutton might be one tough cookie, but that doesn't mean she didn't have a soft spot for Rip. I think many of us resilient ladies can relate to Beth! Whether you have a soft spot for your spouse, boyfriend, or best friend, they deserve an adorable Beth Dutton Valentine's Day card from you.

Umm, I know Kevin Costner is taken but is Luke Grimes available? I'd like to send one of these cards to the gentleman who plays Kayce Dutton.

Beth Dutton Valentine's Day Cards

I love this Beth Dutton Valentine's Day card so much! Gift this Valentine's Day card to the John Dutton in your life.

Netflix and chill is one of the longest-running memes on the internet. Invite your significant over to watch yall's favorite TV show again. Thanks to Covid, all we want to do is stay indoors and watch TV. Thankfully, Amazon is selling a DVD set of all three seasons!

Also, if your boyfriend isn't down for a binge night, tell him, "Don't make me got Beth Dutton on you." He'll understand.

Hey girls, grab this Beth Dutton Valentine's Day card for your favorite single lady who loves Rip Wheeler. She'll get a kick out of this! Trust me ladies, don't settle for less when guys who look like Rip Wheeler exist. Remember, "You are the trailer park I am the tornado."

Yellowstone T-Shirt

I love this women's shirt! Grab this graphic tee just in time for the season four premiere. Ugh, I know, we can't wait either. Hopefully, we get a few more seasons!

Be sure to check out Amazon for more unisex Beth Dutton T-shirts, long-sleeve shirts, tank tops, crew necks, and hoodies.

They are terrific birthday and holiday gifts.