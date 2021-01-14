5 Ways to Dress Like 'Yellowstone's John Dutton

Kevin Costner has thrived for years in a ranch setting. The man won an Oscar for directing Dances With Wolves (which he also starred in) and even prefers to live a low-key lifestyle with his family in Colorado. But he really shines in his role as John Dutton on the Paramount Network's TV series Yellowstone. Creator Taylor Sheridan did a masterful job creating strong characters that we've loved watching for the past three seasons -- Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) to name a few. But the Dutton Ranch wouldn't be the same without its trusty patriarch, John Dutton.

If you want to be as ranch ready as John, we've rounded up some essentials that will make you look exactly like Kevin Costner on the hit show.

1. Cowboy Hat

The braided hatband is key. John Dutton wears various hat styles and colors on the show so you really can't go wrong with just a strong felt cowboy hat.

If you're a superfan, Greeley Hat Works has made an exact replica of his tan hat available here, but we think this option from Amazon is a solid affordable choice. But if the exact brim shape, color, and hatband are important to you, the Greeley version is definitely an investment piece.

2. Yellowstone Vest

Dutton is the king of cool vests and this Yellowstone vest is no exception. You'll feel like you're really a ranch hand up in Montana alongside Rip and his Dutton Ranch crew.

3. Brown Cotton Jacket

Inspired by the 70s, this cool brown jacket is one of the most identifiable as "John Dutton" on the TV show. It's built to withstand heavy winds which is perfect for outdoor work on the ranch.

4. Grey Longsleeve T-shirt

While button-up shirts are a western classic, you can't go wrong with a basic layering t-shirt such as this. It's perfect to wear under all of your favorite outerwear and even as an extra layer under your button-up in the cold winter months.

5. Quilted Vest

It wouldn't be John Dutton if he didn't have multiple cool vests. He sports various quilted vests on the series but you can't go wrong with a classic brown. It goes with pretty much everything and would look great over a long-sleeved denim shirt, your favorite cowboy boots, and jeans.