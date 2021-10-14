Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Here at Wide Open Country, we love sharing holiday destinations to visit. Still, we also love sharing ideas and products on how to turn your home into a dazzling place to be during the holiday season as well, which is why we rounded up the best Christmas projectors for your home.

With a Christmas projector, you can cast snowflakes, stars, and more stunning holiday lights on your home each evening. Here are our best picks for indoor and outdoor-friendly projectors.

Best Christmas Light Projectors

Best for Snowflakes Under $30

This Christmas-themed projector will cast snowflakes on your home each night. The $28 projector is even equipped with a wireless remote so that you can control it within 50 feet for hassle-free control. This means you can turn it off from the living room!

Is it easy to install for outdoor use? Absolutely. It comes with a round base and a long ground stake. All you need to do is install the base and connect the plug to the projector light.

The snowflake motion pattern is perfect for Christmas and Valentine's Day.

Best for Multiple Christmas Patterns

The $40 Christmas laser lights projector has Christmas trees, snowflakes, jingling bells, starry, and Santa Claus lighting patterns! Also, you can't go wrong with a red & green color combination.

The high-quality projector can cover large areas up to 4,000 square feet. Your lighting display is going to be magical! A customer gave the outdoor laser light projector five stars and wrote, "Excellent product. I would buy it for a friend. The display was bright and distinctive my neighbors could see it on the trees."

C'mon now and give the neighbors a light show!

Best for Wet Weather

This $36 projector is waterproof. (Yes to weather-resistant outdoor Christmas decorations!) With a 21-foot projection range, your holiday decorations will shine bright each night.

Feel free to move the moving patterns indoors! Forget string lights, the star projector would be a great addition to a Christmas or birthday party. (Just make sure everyone is okay with the red and green laser light patterns.)

Best for Multiple Holidays & Special Occasions

You'll nearly use this Christmas holiday projector year-round! The multicolor projector has a snowman, Santa, Halloween, birthday, and more patterns for special occasions.

Best for Snowfall

The Christmas snowfall projector lights are perfect for anyone dreaming of a white Christmas. Check out this review from Brandon.

