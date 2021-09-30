Pistol Annies Announce October Release of First Christmas Album, 'Hell of a Holiday'

Pistol Annies announced on Thursday (Sept. 30) its first Christmas album, Hell of a Holiday (out Oct. 22). It'll be the trio of Miranda Lambert, Angaleena Presley and Ashley Monroe's fourth long player overall and first in three years, following Hell on Heels (2011), Annie Up (2013) and Interstate Gospel (2018).

It's a mix of classic country covers (Merle Haggard's "If We Make It Through December"), holiday standards ("Auld Lang Syne") and originals ("Snow Globe," which hits streaming services tomorrow (Oct. 1)) with cover art that's reminiscent (intentional or not) of God Bless the Go-Go's.

"It's gonna be a Hell of a Holiday y'all!," read a tweet accompanying the cover art and tracklist. "Our first Christmas album will be out Oct 22."

Frank Liddell and Eric Masse co-produced the 13-song collection.

It’s gonna be a Hell of a Holiday y’all! Our first Christmas album will be out Oct 22 💚❤️🎄 Preorder vinyl + CD here: https://t.co/oyhzENkbnz now! Digital preorder + first song “Snow Globe” ❄️🌎 out at midnight ET tonight. pic.twitter.com/NvlJm36uwq — Pistol Annies (@PistolAnnies) September 30, 2021

An unlikely source spoiled the Pistol Annies return earlier this week. Columbia, Tenn. Mayor Chaz Molder posted on social media that the trio spent Sept. 27 in town working on a music video.

"Seeing them shoot music video in our town, on the same stage (@The_Mulehouse) where I had pre-school performances as a kid, was a moment I'll never forget," Molder wrote.

Today, I was honored to welcome to @ColumbiaTNUSA @mirandalambert & the @PistolAnnies incl @ashleymonroe & @guitarleena. Seeing them shoot music video in our town, on the same stage (@The_Mulehouse) where I had pre-school performances as a kid, was a moment I’ll never forget. pic.twitter.com/Vl700Xvp1V — Chaz Molder (@chazmolder) September 27, 2021

No word yet on whether or not the music video's for "Snow Globe" or a different selection off the new album.

The album news is the latest sign that we're inching closer to the holiday season. Other fresh Christmas tunes can be heard on forthcoming releases by Brett Young, Kelly Clarkson, Josh Turner, Steve Wariner and others.

Hell of a Holiday Tracklist

1. "Hell of a Holiday"

2. "Snow Globe"

3. "Harlan County Coal"

4. "Come On Christmas Time"

5. "If we make it through December"

6. "Make You Blue"

7. "Leanin' on Jesus"

8. "The Only Thing I Wanted"

9. "Believing"

10. "Happy Birthday"

11. "Sleigh Ride"

12. "Joy"

13. "Auld Lang Syne"

