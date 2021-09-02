Josh Turner Announces New Holiday Album + Tour

Country superstar Josh Turner has officially announced his first Christmas album, King Size Manger (out Oct. 8 on MCA Nashville). The holiday album features fresh interpretations of several classic Christmas songs and introduces four originals written or co-written songs by Turner himself. Turner is also joined by some very special guests including his wife and four boys singing a holiday classic, which is a family tradition that the country singer wanted to feature on the album. To take things even further, the country singer decided he would embark on a 16 city Holiday & The Hits Tour.

About the album, Turner stated, "Making a Christmas record can be a mighty daunting task for an artist. There are so many songs to choose from and there've been so many versions of those songs throughout history. It can be intimidating to know whether you'll be able to measure up to what's already been done and when I get to that point, I step back and remind myself that I have to do what I hear in my heart. You may be surprised to hear my arrangement on some of these songs that you know so well. We had a lot of fun throwing out all the preconceived notions of what a Christmas record should sound like. In my opinion, it's about the words and the heart and soul of how a song sounds. You don't need jingle bells on a song to make it a Christmas song."

The country music singer arranged five of the 11 tracks on the album, including "Mele Kalikimaka My 'Ohana" which features ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro and Grammy-nominated Hawaiian trio Ho'okena. Turner also wrote the title track, "King Size Manger," with Mark Narmore and "What He's Given Me" with Pat McLaughlin.

The album also includes Travis Hill and Tom Doublas' track "Soldier's Gift." And for all of those who are obsessed with traditional Christmas songs, you will also find the beloved "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," which also features Turner's wife Jennifer and his four children as well as "Joy to the World" featuring Rhonda Vincent.

King Size Manger Tracklist

"Angels We Have Heard On High"

"What He's Given Me "(Featuring Pat McLaughlin)

"King Size Manger"

"Joy To The World" (Featuring Rhonda Vincent)

"Soldier's Gift"

"Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" (Featuring The Turner Family)

"Go Tell It On The Mountain"

"Mele Kalikimaka My 'Ohana" (Featuring Jake Shimabukuro and Ho'okena)

"The First Noel"

"Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town"

"Silent Night, Holy Night"

Holiday & The Hits Tour Dates

Nov 18 - Holland, MI @ Holland Civic Center

Nov 19 - Springfield, IL @ University of Illinois PAC

Nov 20 - Joliet, IL @ Rialto Square Theatre

Nov 21 - Rockford, IL @ Coronado PAC

Nov 26 - Panama City Beach, FL @ Aaron Bessant Park

Nov 27 - Memphis, TN @ Soundstage at Graceland

Nov 28 - Meridian, MS @ MSU Riley Center

Dec 2 - Prescott, AZ @ Yavapai College PAC

Dec 3 - Maricopa, AZ @ Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino

Dec 4 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

Dec 10 - Riverside, IA @ Riverside Casino

Dec 11 - Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

Dec 16 - Midland, MI @ Midland Center For The Arts

Dec 17 - Wisconsin Dells, WI @ Crystal Grand Music Theatre

Dec 19 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

Dec 20 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

