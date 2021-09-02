It's time to throw inflatable pumpkins, skeletons, and witches on the lawn! Get your neighborhood in the Halloween spirit with the best lawn decor. These pieces look fantastic, but if you're looking to wow your neighbors at night and truly have the spookiest house on the block, consider a Halloween projector.

Sure, they might walk past the jack-o'-lanterns, Halloween signs, and other decor during the day and think, "nice decor," but once the sun sets and they see the difference a Halloween projector makes, they'll be rushing to get one too.

These projectors cast scary figures that look like ghosts, bats, and more.

Best Projectors for the Spookiest House on the Block