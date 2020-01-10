Willie Nelson, Midland, Chris Stapleton, Jon Pardi, Dierks Bentley, Maren Morris, Cody Johnson and Keith Urban are among the country artists set to headline the 2020 Houston Rodeo.

Texas trio Midland will kick off the concert portion of the rodeo on Tuesday, March 3, while Nelson will take the stage the following night. Luke Bryan will close out the rodeo on March 22.

Non-country performers on the lineup include Khalid and Blake Shelton's girlfriend, Gwen Stefani.

The Friday night performers will be announced by rapper Bun B at three Houston-area high schools on Feb. 4.

The other star of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is sure to be the food. According to ABC13 News, Mac and Cheese Eggrolls, Cheetos Cheese Pickles and Black Gold Truffles will be among the delicious treats served at the rodeo.

RodeoHouston Lineup

Tuesday, March 3 - Country - Midland

Wednesday, March 4 - Country - Willie Nelson

Thursday, March 5 - Latin Pop - Becky G

Friday, March 6 - Hip Hop/R&B - TBD

Saturday, March 7 - Country - Maren Morris

Sunday, March 8 - Norteno - Ramon Ayala

Monday, March 9 - Country - Chris Young

Tuesday, March 10 - K-Pop - NCT 127

Wednesday, March 11 - Country - Kane Brown

Thursday, March 12 - Country - Cody Johnson

Friday, March 13 - Hip Hop/Pop - TBD

Saturday, March 14 - Country - Jon Pardi

Sunday, March 15 - Country - Dierks Bentley

Monday, March 16 - Country - Keith Urban

Tuesday, March 17 - Pop - Gwen Stefani

Wednesday, March 18 - R&B/Pop - Khalid

Thursday, March 19 - Country - Chris Stapleton

Friday, March 20 - EDM - TBD

Saturday, March 21 - Country - Brad Paisley

Sunday, March 22 - Country - Luke Bryan