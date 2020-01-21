Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile to Perform at 2020 Grammy Awards

Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile are among the artists who'll take the stage during the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26. Tucker, who is nominated for four Grammy awards this year, shared the news on social media.

"I wanted you to be the first to know! I'll be performing at the #GRAMMYs this year with a whole line up of amazing artists, including one of my favorite people in the whole world, @BrandiCarlile!"

Tucker is nominated for Song of the Year, Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance for "Bring My Flowers Now" and Album of the Year for 2019's While I'm Livin', which was produced by Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings. She's the most nominated country artist this year.

Carlile also earned a Grammy nomination for Best Country Duo/ Group Performance for "Common," her collaboration with fellow Highwomen member Maren Morris. Last year, Carlile won a Grammy for Americana Album of the Year for By the Way I Forgive You and American Roots Song and American Roots Performance for "The Joke."

In addition to Tucker and Carlile, Blake Shelton will take the stage to perform with girlfriend Gwen Stefani. The couple recently released their duet "Nobody But You." Shelton is nominated for a Grammy for Best Country Solo Performance for "God's Country."

Bonnie Raitt will also perform during the ceremony to honor legendary country, folk and Americana singer-songwriter John Prine, who'll receive the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy this April. While details of Raitt's performance haven't been shared, it's likely that she'll perform the Prine-penned "Angel From Montgomery," which she famously recorded in 1974.

More artists taking the stage on Music's Biggest Night include Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, Aerosmith, Run-D.M.C, the Jonas Brothers and Camila Cabello.

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards, held in Los Angeles and hosted by Alicia Keys, will air on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT.

See a complete list of country, folk, bluegrass and Americana Grammy nominees here.

