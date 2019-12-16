Brandi Carlile, Dierks Bentley to Headine 2020 Shaky Boots Festival

Atlanta's Shaky Boots Music Festival, the country cousin to the more rock and pop-centric Shaky Knees, returns in May 2020 for the first time since 2015 with a well-rounded lineup of established names and up-and-coming stars.

Festivities at downtown Atlanta, Georgia's Central Park begin on May 8. Brandi Carlile headlines an opening day bill with support ranging from a trio of legends -- John Prine, Alison Krauss and Tanya Tucker -- to songwriting greats Kendell Marvel and Natalie Hemby. Gary Allan, Colter Wall, A Thousand Horses, Pony Bradshaw and Great Peacock round out Friday's lineup.

The following day, returning 2015 headliner Dierks Bentley and fellow mainstream artist Morgan Wallen share the stage with everyone from bluegrass star Billy Strings to Class of '89 legend Clint Black. Other country and Americana performers scheduled for Saturday include Dwight Yoakam, Jamey Johnson, Rita Wilson, Whiskey Myers, Alex Hall, Lauren Jenkins and Katherine Legendre.

So excited to be part of the return of @shakyboots on Friday, May 8th! Check out the full lineup including so many of my amazing friends like @brandicarlile and @JohnPrineMusic! Tickets just went on sale! Get yours before they're gone at https://t.co/OjkvA3jWxj #realcountrymusic pic.twitter.com/JzaSOpQCcA — Tanya Tucker (@tanya_tucker) December 11, 2019

Both days include performances by Songs For Kids, an Atlanta, Georgia-based organization which, per its website, "gives kids with illnesses, injuries, and special needs opportunities to be creative and express themselves through music."

"I'm thrilled to be bringing back Shaky Boots Festival in 2020. I have always felt that Georgia needed a music festival that spans across the multiple genres embedded within country music, and Shaky Boots aims to do just that. There will definitely be something for everyone," says Shaky Boots founder Tim Sweetwood in a press release.

For more on the event, including details about single date and two-day general admission, VIP and platinum ticket options, check out Shaky Boots' website.