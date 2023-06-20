Zooey Deschanel Celebrates Kids' 'Bonus Daddy' Jonathan Scott on Father's Day: 'We Are Blessed'

Zooey Deschanel was all about the dads in her life this Father's Day. In a series of heartwarming Instagram photos, the actress shared sweet snaps of her children with their "bonus daddy," Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott.

Deschanel, 43, posted a group photo of her kids, 7-year-old Elsie and 6-year-old Charlie, alongside their father Jacob Pechenik (whom Deschanel divorced in 2020) and stepfather Jonathan Scott, 45. The blended family was all smiles posing with a costumed Chewbacca at Disney's Galaxy's Edge.

"As a mom in a co-parenting family I am just so grateful for the dads in mine and my kids' lives!" Deschanel wrote in the caption, paying tribute to Pechenik, Scott, and their fathers. "From Daddy(Jacob), to Bonus Daddy (big-dad jonathan), Papa(Caleb)and Grandpa Jim. We are blessed with amazing father figures."

"Happy Father's Day to all who father and nurture and mentor today!" she continued. "Hope you feel celebrated."

Scott chimed in with the comment, "You make me feel so loved."

Deschanel and Scott went public with their romance in 2019 after meeting on the set of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke. The pair have been inseparable since, routinely posting sweet (and often hilarious) home videos for their millions of Instagram followers.

Scott has previously gushed about his role as a stepfather to Deschanel's two children. This Father's Day, the HGTV star joined forces with his twin brother Drew for a wide-ranging chat on fatherhood, in which he praised Deschanel's ex-husband and opened up about the challenges of becoming a "bonus daddy."

"Something that was really a struggle was what [Deschanel's children] were going to call me," Scott explained. "They have their dad and they have a great relationship with him, so he's daddy. I couldn't say papa because that's what they call their grandpa, though at one point we tried to change the narrative and get them to call me papa instead, but they were't having it."

"Eventually they came up with 'my Jonathan.' So, whenever they tell a story they say, 'There's daddy, there's mommy, and he's my Jonathan.'"

In his own Father's Day social media blitz, Scott shared a photo of himself holding Elsie and Charlie along with the message, "Being a bonus dad has been one of my greatest accomplishments and adventures so far."

