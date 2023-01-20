'Property Brothers' Star Jonathan Scott Shares Sweet Birthday Message to Girlfriend Zooey Deschanel

Jonathan Scott, one half of HGTV's mega-hit series The Property Brothers, has got all the right stuff when it comes to home renovations and, as it happens, adorable, tear-inducing birthday messages. On Jan. 17, the reality star posted a loved-up Instagram tribute to his girlfriend, actress Zooey Deschanel (New Girl), writing, "You just keep getting even better 🥰" alongside a photo slideshow of the pair.

The touching tribute, which featured photos of Scott and Deschanel attending red carpet events together and sharing a kiss, was set to A-Wall's 2019 hit song "Loverboy." Deschanel was every bit the blushing girlfriend, commenting, "🥰🥰 I'm the luckiest girl!"

Scott's twin brother Drew jumped on the Zooey love train, posting his own Instagram tribute to the birthday girl that read, "Happy bday to the woman who makes my brother so happy. Thanks for being an amazing human, @zooeydeschanel ☺️❤️."

Scott and Deschanel have been dating for over three years. The pair first met in 2019 while filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke with their respective siblings, Drew Scott and actress Emily Deschanel (best known for fronting the TV series Bones from 2005 to 2017).

Jonathan Scott would go on to describe his first encounter with Deschanel as a true love-at-first-sight fairytale.

"We were shooting Carpool Karaoke and there was chemistry right away," Scott gushed to PEOPLE in 2020, adding that he found a fellow hopeless romantic in Deschanel. "We literally make each other laugh nonstop. I have never been in a relationship where my partner is as romantic, if not more romantic, as I am. I'm usually the one who carries the romantic load."

Deschanel is mom to two kids, Elsie (7) and Charlie (5), whom she shares with film producer ex-husband Jacob Pechenik. In an Instagram post from June 2022, Deschanel honored both Scott and Pechenik for their co-parenting prowess, posting a photo of the two men with her children. She captioned the blended-family image, "So thankful my kids have these two awesome guys in their lives."

You can catch Jonathan Scott battle his twin brother Drew for the best-home-renovation crown on the HGTV series Brother vs. Brother. For her part, Zooey Deschanel has lent her voice to the animated film Harold and the Purple Crayon, based on the beloved children's book, set to premiere in 2023.

