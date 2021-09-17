Inside HGTV Star Jonathan Scott and Actress Zooey Deschanel's Unexpected and Sweet Love Story

HGTV star Jonathan Scott and actress Zooey Deschanel have been one of the most unexpected celeb couples since they first went public in 2019. The Property Brother and New Girl star met completely by chance, but it seems that it was meant to be. The couple has been going strong for well over a year, even making it through the pandemic together which is definitely saying something.

Jonathan and Zooey met for the first time back in August of 2019. They were filming an episode of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke that featured Zooey and her sister Emily Deschanel as well as Jonathan and Drew Scott. At the time, Zooey was still married to her husband Jacob Pechenik, but they had been separated since January 2019. Apparently, Jonathan was flirting big time during filming and it wasn't very subtle.

"I thought I was playing it cool. I didn't think anything of it," he explained on an April 2020 episode of his brother's podcast "At Home With Linda and Drew Scott."

"The producer said I was flirting so bad, so hard they had to cut a bunch of that out."

Jonathan told People that there was chemistry right away, but the couple didn't actually go out on a date until the following month after Zooey and her second husband officially filed for divorce. The actress shares two children with her ex -- daughter Elsie Otter and son Charlie Wolf.

"I am seeing someone," Scott told Us Weekly before their relationship went public. "I'm a very private person, so I don't typically talk about that. It's definitely special for me because I am the guy who raises the bar in what I'm looking for in a partner. I was caught a little off guard. It was definitely a pleasant surprise."

It seems their connections shocked them as much as their fans! But they actually have a ton in common. The Scott brothers have proven that they are hilarious on their popular show and it's many spinoffs and we know that Zooey is incredible at comedy. Another thing? They're both divorced. Jonathan was married to ex-wife Kelsy Ully followed by a relationship with Scott Brothers Entertainment producer, Jacinta Kuznetsov. Zooey had also been married once before to Death Cab for Cutie singer Ben Gibbard prior to Jacob Pechenik. But despite their past breakups, they are open about how happy they make each other and its so refreshing to see.

"We literally make each other laugh nonstop," Jonathan says. "I have never been in a relationship where my partner is as romantic as, if not more romantic than, I am. I'm usually the one who carries the romantic load."

The couple first went public on social media on a double date with Jonathan's twin brother Drew and his wife Linda Phan at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios. They had been spotted holding hands in September but the double date really announced that they were a couple to the world.

The following month, Zooey attended Jonathan's older brother's wedding in Las Vegas where she got to meet the entire family. The actress even shared an Instagram post wishing her congratulations to JD and his new bride.

"That was a big step, because all of a sudden that was the first time she was meeting all my family. It was amazing," says Jonathan. "The fun thing too for me is she can go out, and she can work the room and talk to people, introduce herself. It's a totally different experience for me."

The couple continued to sing each other's praises on social media, from red carpet events to celebrating Christmas and New Years Eve together.

In 2020, the couple openly quarantined together and spent another fun Halloween with Drew and Linda. Can you imagine a more epic foursome to go on a group date with??

2021 continued to prove the couple's devotion to each other as they shared sweet posts on Valentine's Day calling each other amazing and wonderful and all of the sweet things you'd want someone to say about you. We can't wait to continue following along with the happy couple...we can't help but wonder if there will be wedding bells in the near future?

Editors Note: This article was originally published on April 27, 2021.

