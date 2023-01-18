'Property Brother' Drew Scott Strips on TV and Fans are Going Wild

Things got a little heated on a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. Thanks to Property Brothers stars Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott, the talk show got a sizable dose of sizzle when one of the brothers went shirtless.

The brothers were part of a segment of the show featuring former NFL player Brandon Marshall, who the audience couldn't get enough of, especially when he mentioned taking off his shirt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Drew Barrymore Show (@thedrewbarrymoreshow)

"If I take off my shirt right now, some of you guys may say I'm in shape" Marshall said of his physique, given that he hasn't been playing football. Cue Drew Barrymore's aghast expression, as Marshall was very clearly in shape.

"I was thinking the same thing," she joked, as she playfully began to remove her jacket. But Marshall wasn't joking about making good on taking his clothes off, much to the audience's delight. Viewers egged Marshall on to remove his clothing, and he actually did. Unsurprisingly, the crowd couldn't get enough of what was going on in front of them as they cheered and shouted for more.

Things really heated up when Drew Scott decided to join Marshall in the clothes-removing action. He slid his jacket off, then his sweater, and stood before the audience shirtless. Grinning, he reminded the audience he was a personal trainer "25 years ago". Brother Jonathan began unbuckling his pants in a sort of shirt-removing chain as well, but not before Marshall stepped in to stop the madness.

The talk show played host to two very fit, shirtless men for a brief period, and audiences in attendance just couldn't get enough. If you'd been hankering to see more of the Property Brothers (literally), this clip has everything you're looking for.

