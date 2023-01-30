'Property Brothers' Star Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Laugh at Their Home Renovation Woes in TikTok Video

When it comes to home renovations, even seasoned professionals can sometimes go off-schedule. That's what went down with Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott and actress Zooey Deschanel, who shared their trials and tribulations with TikTok.

Deschanel took to TikTok to have some fun with the design project she and boyfriend Scott have taken two years to bring to fruition. She posted a humorous clip that found her sitting on the stairs in her newly-built Los Angeles abode, lip-syncing to a popular audio used on the video platform.

"You know what it never was?" she mouthed. "That serious. It was never that serious." She explained further with an extended caption.

"When I said the house renovations would only take 3 months," she themed the video. She also added: "It is what it is."

Deschanel wasn't the only person to make light of how long it took to bring their housing project together. Scott made a duet with his girlfriend's video in which he looked dejected while reacting to Deschanel's TikTok.

"It snowballed," he wrote.

The pair can make fun of their dream home purchase now, but it's taken since 2020 to get it up to speed in a manner in which they were both happy with it. Scott worked tirelessly on the home's construction, while Deschanel was happy to run interior design duties.

"It was really hands-on for both of us," Deschanel told People of the project. "Many Saturdays, we sat searching for the right details to add to this home."

She explained: "This is a house that suits our tastes and needs, aesthetically and functionally. Jonathan is so amazing at figuring that out. He's been doing it for his clients for so long, and now he's done that for us and our family."

And now that it's done, at least the pair can look back and laugh on the path it took them to get here.

