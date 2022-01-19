If you're a Yellowstone fan and you can't seem to get enough of the Dutton family, their Montana ranch, and the greater Yellowstone universe, we've got some amazing news for you. A Yellowstone exclusive channel is now available for viewing on YouTube where it will have all kinds of interesting custom content from the hit Paramount Network series as well as its growing number of spinoffs. You'll get to see special clips with all of your favorite characters -- Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), John Dutton (Kevin Costner), Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley), and more. Sounds like an ideal way to kill time while we're waiting for season 5!

The original extensions, "Behind the Story" and "Stories from the Bunkhouse," are included on the new channel in addition to upcoming content from the new prequel series 1883 and presumably, the upcoming Texas spinoff set at the Four Sixes ranch where Jimmy spent time in Yellowstone season four. We don't have a release date for that show yet, but we're excited to see Jimmy down in Texas. New episodes of 1883 are being uploaded each week to Paramount's streaming service Paramount Plus so be sure to get up to date before tuning in for recaps or being the scenes videos on the YouTube Channel. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill behind the scenes? Yes, please!

Yellowstone, co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, drew in over 10 million viewers to the recent season four finale...the most-watched episode of television since The Walking Dead season three premiere in 2017...so to say it's a popular show is an understatement. Sheridan really has created an amazing world with his drama series and we can't wait to learn more about the ins and outs of his amazing shows and get to know the characters even more through this new YouTube channel.