'Yellowstone' Star Kelsey Asbille Stuns on 2023 Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet

Yellowstone is up for Best Drama Series at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards and series star Kelsey Asbille hit the red carpet to celebrate the acclaimed show. Asbille, who portrays Monica on Yellowstone, looked stunning in a sleek Saint Laurent dress and jewelry by Norman Silverman.

Yellowstone will compete against Andor, Bad Sisters, Better Call Saul, The Crown, Euphoria, The Good Fight, House of the Dragon and Severance for the Critics Choice Award. In addition to Yellowstone's nomination for Best Drama Series, Kelly Reilly, who plays Beth Dutton, scored a nomination for Best Actress in a Drama Series. Reilly is up against Christine Baranski (The Good Fight), Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters), Laura Linney (Ozark), Mandy Moore (This Is Us) and Zendaya (Euphoria).

The series' Critics Choice nominations are far from the only accolades Yellowstone has received this award season. On Jan. 10, Kevin Costner won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Series, triumphing over fellow nominees Jeff Bridges (The Old Man), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Adam Scott (Severance) and Diego Luna (Andor).

Though Costner wasn't able to attend the event due to flooding, he shared a note of heartfelt thanks on social media.

"Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press and @goldenglobes for this tremendous honor and to the @yellowstone team for bringing John Dutton's world to life," Costner wrote. "I share this recognition with my castmates, the producers, and our incredible crew. Most of all, thank you to our show's fans, who love Yellowstone Ranch as if it were their own."

