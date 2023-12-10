'Yellowstone' Season 3 Is Coming to CBS in January: See the Full Schedule

CBS will keep the "Yellowstone" momentum going with the upcoming debut of Season 3 on Paramount Network. The Kevin Costner-led series has gained a substantial fanbase, prompting CBS to air the first three episodes starting Sunday, Jan. 14, at 8 p.m. More Season 3 episodes will follow on Sundays throughout January, leading up to the finale on Monday, Jan. 29, at 10 p.m.

Season 3 picks up where CBS left off after airing the entirety of Season 2 on Sundays beginning Oct. 29. The Western drama's Season 1 premiere on Sept. 17 drew a whopping 6.83 million viewers, with a key demographic rating of 0.67 among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen.

Since then, "Yellowstone" has maintained an average of 5.04 million viewers per episode, accumulating nearly 33 million unique viewers during its CBS Sunday broadcasts. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, "Yellowstone" delves into the Dutton family's challenges as they manage the largest cattle ranch in the U.S. Expect constant conflict amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect, as the ranch contends with an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and fierce business rivalries

Here's the full schedule for "Yellowstone" season 3 on CBS.

Sunday, Jan. 14

8:00-9:00 p.m. - 301 - "You're the Indian Now"

9:00-10:00 p.m. - 302 - "Freight Trains and Monsters"

10:00-11:00 p.m. - 303 - "An Acceptable Surrender"

Sunday, Jan. 21

8:00-9:00 p.m. - 304 - "Going Back to Cali"

9:00-10:00 p.m. - 305 - "Cowboys and Dreamers"

10:00-11:00 p.m. - 306 - "All for Nothing"

Sunday, Jan. 28

8:00-9:00 p.m. - 307 - "The Beating"

9:00-10:00 p.m. - 308 - "I Killed a Man Today"

Monday, Jan. 29

9:00-10:00 p.m. - 309 - "Meaner Than Evil"

10:00-11:00 p.m. - 310 - "The World Is Purple"