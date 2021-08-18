Any fan of the TV show Yellowstone is still losing their mind over the finale of Yellowstone season 3. The majority of the Dutton family ended the season in mortal peril and we have absolutely no idea what this means for the future of the Dutton Ranch or any of our favorite characters. This goes without saying, but stop reading now if you don't want any season 3 spoilers!

The last season was already full of anxiety-inducing drama between the battle over the Dutton's Yellowstone Ranch and Roarke (Josh Holloway) and Market Equities. Not to mention Chief Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) thrown in the mix who's been trying to get that land since the first episode. But what's going to happen to Kevin Costner's character John Dutton who we last saw shot on the side of the road? Or Kayce (Luke Grimes) who's office got attacked by masked gunmen? Not to mention, potentially the biggest cliffhanger when it comes to Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly). Can she actually survive the package bomb that went off in her office? Is there a future for her and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser)? There are obviously lots of unanswered questions with these storylines that will only get more clarity with the season 4 finale this fall.

This is what we call a little TV magic. #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/mX6fm8SpYs -- Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) August 6, 2021

While I don't have any answers as to who actually survives, Yellowstone did share some pretty cool behind-the-scenes information on how they actually filmed those crazy moments in the finale, including the massive explosion in Beth's office. The Paramount Network show's special effects supervisor, Gary Elmendorf, took fans behind the scenes in the video above that shows just how certain things work to make a little "TV magic." As a third-generation special effects expert...he definitely knows what he's doing.

"A lot of our work is making the scene come alive and then keep it alive when things change." Elmendorf explained. "It's never boring. We don't do the same thing twice."

Elmendorf explains some pretty interesting details about how things were done behind the scenes. I would have never guessed that the desk in Kayce's office weighed over 400 lbs. They had to make a special duplicate for his scene so that he was physically able to flip it over to block the bullets from the gunmen who attack. Not to mention they used pyrotechnics to create the effect of bullets being fired. I'll definitely be watching all of these moments on the show in a different light moving forward, now that I've seen the team responsible for making them come to life.

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan has done such a masterful job creating this world with John, Beth, Jamie (Wes Bentley), Monica (Kelsey Asbille), and the bunkhouse boys like Walker and Jimmy (Jefferson White). Yellowstone fans can now look forward to a Yellowstone prequel series that's in the works starring Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Sam Elliott, telling the story of how the Duttons first came to settle down in Montana.

