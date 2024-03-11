The Real Reason Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon + More Skipped the Oscars

The stars were out at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10, but a few famous faces—including some of the night's winners—were notably absent. That includes Leonardo DiCaprio, who skipped the Oscars not because he was snubbed for Best Actor, but because he was on set. Here are all the biggest no-shows, and why they stayed away.

While it's customary for the entire cast of a Best Picture contender like "Killers of the Flower Moon" to attend, Leonardo DiCaprio skipped the Oscars because he's currently filming an upcoming Paul Thomas Anderson movie, ET reported. "Flower Moon" ultimately went home empty-handed, despite 10 nominations.

"Oppenheimer" star Matt Damon also missed out on the ceremony, which his frenemy Jimmy Kimmel jokingly confirmed before the show. Damon and his wife did attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the end of the night, however.

Wes Anderson, too, was absent. The director won his first-ever Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film for "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar," but wasn't there to collect his award. "Unfortunately Steven [Rales, his co-producer] and I are in Germany and we start shooting our new movie early tomorrow morning," Anderson explained in a statement to E! News.

One missing screen legend, in particular, had film buffs up in arms over a much-hoped-for "Scarface" reunion. Michelle Pfeiffer was slated to present at the 2024 Oscars, but stayed on the East Coast for personal family reasons, Deadline reported. Her former co-star Al Pacino presented the Best Picture prize solo.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes famously don't attend red carpets together, choosing instead for one parent to stay home with their two young daughters. Fans nonetheless hoped that Mendes would be there for her hubby's "I'm Just Ken" performance. While the actress did not attend the ceremony, she posted a couple backstage photos. Mendes dons Gosling's sparkly pink jacket in one snap, which she captioned, "You took Ken all the way to the Oscar's, RG. Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed."

Amid rumors that Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper ("Maestro") would make their red carpet debut as a couple at the Oscars, a source told ET that the model stayed "at home with her daughter," whom she shares with ex Zayn Malik.

Finally, in a blow to Studio Ghibli fans, legendary Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki was not there to collect his second Best Animated Feature Oscar for "The Boy and the Heron," which edged out "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." According to a statement issued by Ghibli's COO, Miyazaki's age (83) ultimately prevented him from making the trip overseas.