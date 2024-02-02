Netflix Finally Reveals 'Virgin River' Season 6 Release Date

Netflix fans, get ready to return to the drama-packed world of "Virgin River" - next year. Netflix revealed its latest slate of TV shows hitting the streamer in 2024, and "Virgin River" was nowhere to be found. That means, unfortunately, it likely won't be available to stream until 2025, if then.

That might come as a frustrating revelation for many, though not an entirely unsurprising one. "Virgin River" has captured hearts with its gripping storylines and characters that feel like old friends. The need to see what happens next is real, after all, and it won't be happening for some time now.

Season 6 got the green light in May 2023, even before Season 5 hit our screens, during Netflix's Upfront Event. This show of confidence isn't new, as Netflix has been renewing the series early on, ever since its second season, keeping fans hooked by filming seasons back-to-back.

But now, with delays hitting from the previous WGA writers' strike and a slow start to production, as reported by Deadline, it's just going to take quite a while before new episodes come to fruition.

Still, thankfully for fans, "Virgin River" seems to remain a mainstay for the streamer. Over time, the series format has grown, with Seasons 4 and 5 each offering 12 episodes, including holiday specials, which was a step up from the initial 10-episode seasons. It also seems that Season 6 is going back to its roots with 10 tightly-packed episodes. This means we're in for a season that's rich with the drama and charm "Virgin River" is known for, without any fluff.

Overall, bittersweet news for fans looking forward to hearing that the show would be back in 2024. However, at the very least fans can rest assured that it will be returning next year, so there's plenty of time to get caught up if you happen to have missed any crucial storytelling.